Five more test positive to Covid-19, three from repatriations

The Health Ministry announced five new Coronavirus cases today from a total of 1504 tests, bringing the total number in Cyprus to 949.

Dr Leontios Kostrikis said that results remain positive and reminded the public to be careful.

The new cases are:

  • Three from repatriations (160 tests today)
  • One from public hospital labs (104 tests today)
  • One from the programme of 10,000 employees at hair salons and catering businesses (616 tests today)

In addition, the following tests were carried out, all negative.

  • 4 tests from the programme for employees in 20,000 for retail trade and construction
  • 233 tests from the programme to test 20,000 pupils, teachers and other school staff
  • 43 from tracing of contacts of positive cases
  • 41 from referrals of personal doctors and special groups through public health centres
  • 159 from private initiative

In addition, at 3 pm on Monday there were three Covid-19 patients at the referral hospital for coronavirus. Another three patients remain intubated at the ICU of Nicosia Hospital.

By Josephine Koumettou
