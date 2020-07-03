Eat & Drink Nicosia Posh Lounge

Posh Lounge

The night started with the Lady Posh with gin, lime, Prosecco and of course Chambord liqueur. The bar of the exuberant POSH Lounge, with acts promises to bring another air to the capital. Then at the table we saw the menu on a taplet to choose appetizers and main dishes. Somehow, a little later the Rockford salad has landed in front of us with lettuce, walnuts, apple, and of course the cheese with a refreshing dressing. The beef fillet with red wine sauce and mushrooms was also well made. The menu was inspired by European cuisine, covers all tastes, offering classic flavours which they are masterfully executed.

Kyriakou Matsi 16Λ, Nicosia, 22420202, Wednesday to Sunday 18:00-2:00

By Katerina Panayi
