Portugal will welcome British holidaymakers from mid-May

Portugal will welcome British tourists from May 17 if they have a vaccination certificate or evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test.

This is what the Mediterranean country’s tourism minister said, adding to hopes for a travel recovery in Europe this summer.

“We do hope to welcome all British holidaymakers from May 17,” Rita Marques told BBC Radio on Thursday.

She said that Britons could either present their vaccination certificate or their negative test result in what would be “a very straightforward and simple process”.

Britons should also be able to participate in the EU’s digital green pass plan to allow travel, she said.

(Reuters)