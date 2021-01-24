News World Portugal votes for new president at height of pandemic

Portugal votes for new president at height of pandemic

7037WD-PORTUGAL-ELECTION_POLLS_OPEN_O_

Masked, socially distanced and each given their own pen to avoid spreading germs, the Portuguese headed to the polls on Sunday (January 24) to vote in a presidential election that is powering ahead even as coronavirus cases reach record levels.

In Lisbon’s Santo Antonio parish, early-bird voters queued up as polls opened, guided by red stickers on the ground marking the two-metre gap between them.

“I’m here among the first people to avoid crowds and queues of people. Since the date of the elections wasn’t changed, I decided to come early to avoid that situation,” Cristina Queda, 58, said as she waited.

Queda’s view is shared by just under two thirds of Portuguese who thought the election should be postponed because of the pandemic, according to a poll conducted last week by research institute.

Pollsters predict record abstention of 60-70% in part because hundreds of thousands of voters are themselves in quarantine. Incumbent Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is expected to win the – largely ceremonial – role again, with around 60% of votes.

Still, Santo Antonio parish head Vasco Morgado said councils had taken all precautions – in his parish’s case, including even ambulances at the door in case of emergency.

“This is as safe as it can be at this time,” Morgado said. “It’s a democratic act which many people fought for over many years – the proof of which is that now, even in a pandemic, people are getting out to vote,” he added.

The country of 10 million people is experiencing a severe post-Christmas pandemic surge, with the world’s highest seven-day rolling average of new cases and deaths per capita.

Authorities reported a record daily toll of 274 deaths and more than 15,300 new cases on Saturday, with ambulances queuing for several hours at hospitals packed to the brim.

“I don’t agree that the date wasn’t changed,” Jose Antonio Queda, 72, who also came early with his wife, said. “If we’re in confinement, we should be avoiding the virus as much as possible.”

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleMotorcyclist seriously injured in accident
Next articleTwo patients disappeared from Athalassa Hospital (PHOTOS)

Top Stories

Local

Health Ministry to examine use of colchicine for COVID-19 patients

gavriella -
Regarding the use of colchicine to patients with COVID-19, due to relevant announcements made in Greece and Canada, the Advisory Committee of the Health...
Read more
Local

Expert says lifting of all measures possible by March, if epidemiological figures allow it

gavriella -
Dr Petros Karayiannis, member of the Scientific Committee on the pandemic and Professor of Microbiology/Molecular Virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School has...
Read more
Local

Scientific Committee discusses COVID relaxations similar to last May-June plan

gavriella -
The Scientific Committee on the pandemic heads to the Presidential Palace on Monday with proposals on relaxations of COVID measures imposed on January 10....
Read more
World

Amsterdam’s party district empties as first curfew since WW2 begins

gavriella -
The normally bustling streets of Amsterdam's party district were empty on Saturday (January 23) night as the country imposed its first night-time curfew since...
Read more
World

EU says it will make vaccine companies respect supply contracts

gavriella -
The European Union will make pharmaceutical companies respect contracts they have signed for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, European Council President Charles Michel said...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Amsterdam’s party district empties as first curfew since WW2 begins

gavriella -
The normally bustling streets of Amsterdam's party district were empty on Saturday (January 23) night as the country imposed its first night-time curfew since...
Read more
World

EU says it will make vaccine companies respect supply contracts

gavriella -
The European Union will make pharmaceutical companies respect contracts they have signed for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, European Council President Charles Michel said...
Read more
World

Flower show themed ‘COVID vaccination drive’ attracts nature lovers

gavriella -
Annual Flower Show-2021 began in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. It is organised with a theme based on COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination drive. The flower show attracted...
Read more
World

President Biden warns COVID to get worse before it gets better

gavriella -
Fewer than half of the nearly 38 million vaccine doses shipped to date by the federal government have actually made it into the arms...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros