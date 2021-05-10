NewsLocalPortal for Covid-19 vaccine appointment opens for ages 29-30

Portal for Covid-19 vaccine appointment opens for ages 29-30

Russian COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine and Syringe Concept Image.

The portal for people aged 29 and 30 opened on Monday between 7:30 in the morning and 8:00 in the evening for a Covid-19 vaccination appointment.

The Health Ministry reminded that the portal will be accessible only for these ages and not for older people.

Cyprus is administering Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines, all approved by the European Medicines Agency.

The national vaccination plan foresees 65 per cent of the population being vaccinated by end of June.

Up until Saturday, 36.5 per cent of people in Cyprus had received a Covid-19 vaccine.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleClimate shifts and rising demand leave Turkey battling growing water stress
Next articlePolice book 121 citizens in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros