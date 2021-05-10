Portal for Covid-19 vaccine appointment opens for ages 29-30

The portal for people aged 29 and 30 opened on Monday between 7:30 in the morning and 8:00 in the evening for a Covid-19 vaccination appointment.

The Health Ministry reminded that the portal will be accessible only for these ages and not for older people.

Cyprus is administering Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen vaccines, all approved by the European Medicines Agency.

The national vaccination plan foresees 65 per cent of the population being vaccinated by end of June.

Up until Saturday, 36.5 per cent of people in Cyprus had received a Covid-19 vaccine.