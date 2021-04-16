Portal for covid vaccination opens for people aged 53-54, closes on Saturday

Only people aged 53-54 will be eligible to book a slot for a Covid vaccination on Friday and Saturday, the health ministry has said.

The portal with 15,000 appointments made available opened at 7:30am and will close at 8pm on Saturday with AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines on offer.

On Thursday, Cyprus broke the 200,000 mark of vaccinations, according to an official announcement.

Specifically, a total of 198,060 vaccinations were administered by Tuesday, out of which 141.000 concerned the 1st dose and 57,060 both doses.

The aim of the Ministry is for the vaccination coverage of the population to proceed at an even faster pace, the announcement also said.