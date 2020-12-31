News World Pope will not lead New Year services because of flare up of...

Pope will not lead New Year services because of flare up of leg pain

4146WD-POPE-HEALTH_FILE_O_

Pope Francis will not lead New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day services because of a flare up of his sciatica condition, which produces pain in his right leg, the Vatican said on Thursday (December 31).

It was the first time in years that Francis, who turned 84 this month, has had to skip a papal event for health reasons.

A year-end vespers service that the pope was to lead on Thursday afternoon will be led by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, and the Friday Mass will be said by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State.

The Vatican said the pope would lead his noon prayer on Friday (January 1) as scheduled.

The pope suffers from sciatica, a condition that causes pain that radiates from the lower back along the sciatic nerve to the lower part of the body.

He can sometimes be seen walking with difficulty because of the pain and receives regular physical therapy because of the condition.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleScientist says measures in place should not be lax
Next articlePassports ready, please! EU travellers prepare for Brexit changes

Top Stories

World

Passports ready, please! EU travellers prepare for Brexit changes

gavriella -
National I.D. cards will no longer be valid for EU citizens travelling to Britain from October, a spokeswoman for Brussels Airport said on Tuesday...
Read more
World

Pope will not lead New Year services because of flare up of leg pain

gavriella -
Pope Francis will not lead New Year's Eve and New Year's Day services because of a flare up of his sciatica condition, which produces...
Read more
Local

Scientist says measures in place should not be lax

gavriella -
The measures announced recently should not be lax, the situation remains critical and lockdown should be our very last resort, Head of the Scientific...
Read more
World

Landslide hits residential area in Norway, 10 hurt, 12 unaccounted for

gavriella -
Ten people were injured, one of them critically, and 12 people remained unaccounted for after a landslide in southern Norway swept away more than...
Read more
World

New Zealanders among the first to welcome 2021

gavriella -
New Zealanders were amongst the first in the world to celebrate the arrival of much-anticipated 2021 with a fireworks display that erupted from Auckland's...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Passports ready, please! EU travellers prepare for Brexit changes

gavriella -
National I.D. cards will no longer be valid for EU citizens travelling to Britain from October, a spokeswoman for Brussels Airport said on Tuesday...
Read more
World

Landslide hits residential area in Norway, 10 hurt, 12 unaccounted for

gavriella -
Ten people were injured, one of them critically, and 12 people remained unaccounted for after a landslide in southern Norway swept away more than...
Read more
World

New Zealanders among the first to welcome 2021

gavriella -
New Zealanders were amongst the first in the world to celebrate the arrival of much-anticipated 2021 with a fireworks display that erupted from Auckland's...
Read more
World

Will 2021 be the year of living sustainably for Europe?

Annie Charalambous -
Driving less. Opting for trains instead of planes. Cutting down on red meat and consuming more locally grown food. Buying less but spending more...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros