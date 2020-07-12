News World Pope 'very pained' by decision to turn Hagia Sophia museum into mosque

Pope ‘very pained’ by decision to turn Hagia Sophia museum into mosque

A Turkish police officer walks in front of Hagia Sophia, or Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii, which the Turkish president declared to be open to Muslim worship after a court ruling, in Istanbul, Turkey, July 11, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

 

Pope Francis said on Sunday he was hurt by Turkey’s decision to make Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia museum a mosque, the latest religious leader to condemn the move.

“My thoughts go to Istanbul. I think of Santa Sophia and I am very pained,” he said during his weekly blessing in St. Peter’s Square.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said the first prayers would be held in Hagia Sophia on July 24, after declaring the ancient monument was once again a mosque following a court ruling revoking its status as a museum.

The World Council of Churches has called on Erdogan to reverse his decision and Patriarch Bartholomew, the Istanbul-based spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, called it disappointing.

Erdogan said the nearly 1,500-year-old Hagia Sophia, which was once a Christian cathedral, would remain open to Muslims, Christians and foreigners.

He added that Turkey had exercised its sovereign right in converting it to a mosque and would interpret criticism of the move as an attack on its independence.

Greece has condemned the move and UNESCO said its World Heritage Committee would review Hagia Sophia’s status and that Turkey’s decision raised questions about the impact on its universal value as a site of importance transcending borders and generations.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articlePaphos: 7 injured in traffic collision
Next articleTrump’s push to reopen schools part of bid to boost suburban standing

Top Stories

Local

Seven new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Seven people have tested positive for coronavirus after 1176 tests, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Five of the new cases were detected from 301...
Read more
Local

Nicosia: Biker in critical condition after collision

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A 19 year old biker is in critical condition in hospital after his bike was involved in a collision with a car on Nicosia's...
Read more
Local

Yellow alert for third day in a row

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The heat wave is set to continue tomorrow, with the Met Office issuing yet another extreme high temperature warning -- the third in a...
Read more
Local

Any prospects for resumption of Cyprus talks would require termination of Turkish provocations

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Any prospects for the resumption of UN-led talks for a settlement to the Cyprus problem would require the termination of the Turkish provocative violations...
Read more
Local

Nicosia mayor asks for understanding ahead of Makarios avenue project

Bouli Hadjioannou -
A section of Makarios Avenue in Nicosia will close as from tomorrow for road works, with  Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis asking the public to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Kolokasi (Taro Root)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: (Serves 4) 1 kg kolokasi (taro) root ½ kg pork (lean belly pork or shoulder) cut into large cubes 6 tbsp olive oil 1 head of fresh celery,...
Read more
Local Food

Moungra

Andreas Nicolaides -
Moungra is a traditional Cypriot mezze which consists in cauliflower pickled in fermented bread dough and typically served as an appetizer or meze. It...
Read more
Local Food

Cheesy Eggplant Rolls

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 4 Eggplants 2 tbsp olive oil 1 chopped onion, 2 grated carrots 1 garlic clove (sliced) ¾ of the cup finely chopped canned tomato, ½ ts sugar 1 ts oregano 2 tbsp...
Read more
Local Food

Black eyed peas with chard (Louvia me laxana)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 2 cups black eyed peas small lemon (juice) + 1 tsp lemon zest 1 bunch Cypriot chards olive oil & lemon for serving salt & pepper Method: Step 1 Put the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Trump’s push to reopen schools part of bid to boost suburban standing

Bouli Hadjioannou -
President Donald Trump's demand for U.S. schools to fully reopen this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic is central to an emerging re-election strategy that...
Read more
World

Britain to spend 705 mln pounds on EU border infrastructure

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Britain will spend 705 million pounds on border infrastructure to help keep trade flowing after its transition deal with the European Union expires at...
Read more
World

Hungary imposes border checks, quarantine to prevent spread of virus

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Hungary has imposed new restrictions on cross-border travel as of next Wednesday in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after a surge...
Read more
World

Australia’s Victoria state marks week of triple-digit coronavirus cases

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Australia's Victoria state marked a week of triple-digit increases in new coronavirus infections on Sunday, while a community outbreak in neighbouring New South Wales...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros