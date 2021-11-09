Pope to hold open-air mass at GSP stadium in Nicosia during Cyprus visit

Pope Francis will hold an open-air mass at GSP stadium in Nicosia during his visit to Cyprus on December 2-4, Philenews reported on Tuesday citing insiders.

And there is also a plan B in case the weather does not permit open-air gatherings which is a measure taken to shield the Pope and disciples from Covid-19.

At the same time, draconian security measures will be taken throughout the Pope’s 5-day Apostolic Journey to Cyprus and then Greece.

The Pope who will be accompanied by a strong guard from the Vatican as well has already said he won’t be moving around in his special vehicle which allows him to greet people.

This is shipped over during out of state visits but Nicosia now has to make appropriate arrangements, insiders also said.