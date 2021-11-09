NewsLocalPope to hold open-air mass at GSP stadium in Nicosia during Cyprus...

Pope to hold open-air mass at GSP stadium in Nicosia during Cyprus visit

Pope pledges energy companies to use clean fuels

Pope Francis will hold an open-air mass at GSP stadium in Nicosia during his visit to Cyprus on December 2-4, Philenews reported on Tuesday citing insiders.

And there is also a plan B in case the weather does not permit open-air gatherings which is a measure taken to shield the Pope and disciples from Covid-19.

At the same time, draconian security measures will be taken throughout the Pope’s 5-day Apostolic Journey to Cyprus and then Greece.

The Pope who will be accompanied by a strong guard from the Vatican as well has already said he won’t be moving around in his special vehicle which allows him to greet people.

This is shipped over during out of state visits but Nicosia now has to make appropriate arrangements, insiders also said.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleOne business, 14 individuals booked in 24 hours for Covid measures breach
Next articleLatest risk assessment on travelers issued on Tuesday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros