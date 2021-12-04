Pope Francis wraps up visit to Cyprus

Pope Francis wraps up his official three-day visit to Cyprus on Saturday morning with a farewell ceremony before departing for Greece on the second part of his tour.

The ceremony at Larnaka International Airport will be attended by President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades.

On Friday, the Pope completed his visit with a prayer attended by migrants at the Catholic Church of the Holy Cross in Nicosia. Earlier, he addressed the faithful at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia where he held the Holy Mass.

In Greece, he will meet President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Saturday and then Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and other Greek officials and diplomats.

Pope Francis will subsequently meet with Archbishop of Greece Ieronymos at the Archdiocese of Athens and with various representatives of the Church of Greece at the Catholic Cathedral of Saint Dionysius the Areopagite.

On Sunday, Francis will travel to Lesvos and speak with refugees on the island, returning to the capital in the afternoon to conduct a liturgy at the Athens Concert Hall and meet again with Ieronymos.

On Monday he will meet with the President of the Hellenic Parliament, before speaking to pupils at the Ecole Franco-Hellenique des Ursulines and then departing for the airport.