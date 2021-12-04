NewsLocalPope Francis will pray for peace and prosperity of Cyprus, he says...

Pope Francis will pray for peace and prosperity of Cyprus, he says in handwritten note

Pope Francis, who just concluded a visit to Cyprus, has assured Cyprus President and the people of Cyprus that he will be praying for the peace and prosperity of the nation, expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome he received during his visit to the island.

The presidency has released a handwritten note by Pope Francis today addressed to Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and the people of Cyprus.

“As I conclude my visit to Cyprus, I renew my deep gratitude to your Excellency and to the people of Cyprus for your warm welcome and hospitality,” Pope Francis wrote in his note which was faxed to President Anastasiades while he was on board his flight to Greece this morning.

“With the assurance of my prayers for the peace and prosperity of the nation, I invoke upon all of you the blessings of Almighty God,” he concluded.

