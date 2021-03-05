Photos Pope Francis travels to Iraq

Pope Francis travels to Iraq

Pope Francis waves as he boards the plane for his visit to Iraq, at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Pope Francis waves as he boards the plane for his visit to Iraq, at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy.

Source:REUTERS/Remo Casilli

MORE PHOTOS

Photos

A Thai navy officer swims with a rescued cat on his back

george -
A Thai navy officer swims with a rescued cat on his back in the Andaman Sea
Read more
Photos

Israeli forces demolish Palestinian houses in West Bank

george -
A Palestinian woman reacts as Israeli forces demolish her house near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Read more
in-cyprus

Tango aficionados meet up in front of the Comedie Francaise

george -
Tango aficionados meet up in front of the Comedie Francaise, Place Colette, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France.
Read more
Photos

COVID-19 restrictions during Purim in Jerusalem

george -
An Ultra Orthodox man wears three masks over his face while celebrating Purim amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Jerusalem.
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros