Pope Francis travels to Iraq

Pope Francis waves as he boards the plane for his visit to Iraq, at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy.
A Thai navy officer swims with a rescued cat on his back in the Andaman Sea
A Palestinian woman reacts as Israeli forces demolish her house near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Tango aficionados meet up in front of the Comedie Francaise, Place Colette, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France.
An Ultra Orthodox man wears three masks over his face while celebrating Purim amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Jerusalem.