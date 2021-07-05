Pope Francis may visit Cyprus and Malta later this year, Vatican sources said on Sunday.

In November 2019, President Nicos Anastasiades announced that the Pope would have visited Cyprus in 2020 to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic.

The visit which would have also marked 10 years since the visit of Pope Benedict to Cyprus never materialised because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anastasiades had made the statement after talks with the Pope at the Vatican during a state visit to the Holy See.