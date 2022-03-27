NewsWorldPope Francis leads the Angelus prayer Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer 2 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Pope Francis Leads The Angelus Prayer From The Window Of The Apostolic Palace At The Vatican People hold a peace flag as they attend the Angelus prayer led by Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 27, 2022. Simone Risoluti/Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS By gavriella Previous articleTurkey is looking to gain from the Ukraine crisis, says Interior Minister Nouris Top Stories Local Turkey is looking to gain from the Ukraine crisis, says Interior Minister Nouris Local Commissioner for the Environment urges compliance with the needs of the planet World Heavy smoke rises after rocket strikes hit Lviv Local Police report 19 individuals and 5 shop owners over COVID-19 protective measures violation Local 24-year-old in custody for injuring policeman Taste Agrotourism Fikardos Winery Meet & Drink event on March 30 Local Food Goodbye, 2021! Celebratory brunch at Meltemi on December 31 Local Food Christmas at Ermou 272 on December 18 Agrotourism Christmas Village in Kakopetria opens on December 10 RELATED ARTICLES Heavy smoke rises after rocket strikes hit Lviv Russia releases footage of missile launch from the sea, says targeted Ukraine. Biden: Putin is a ‘butcher’ Russian oligarchs welcome in Turkey, foreign minister says