NewsWorldPope Francis leads the Angelus prayer

Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer

Pope Francis Leads The Angelus Prayer From The Window Of The Apostolic Palace At The Vatican
Pope Francis Leads The Angelus Prayer From The Window Of The Apostolic Palace At The Vatican

People hold a peace flag as they attend the Angelus prayer led by Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 27, 2022. Simone Risoluti/Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

By gavriella
Previous articleTurkey is looking to gain from the Ukraine crisis, says Interior Minister Nouris

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros