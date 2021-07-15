Pope Francis expected to visit Cyprus, Malta in November-health permitting

Pope Francis is expected to visit Cyprus and Malta in November after attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

But the Vatican has made clear the plans are all subject to the Pope’s health condition.

The Pope returned to the Vatican on Wednesday, 11 days after surgery to remove part of his colon, starting a period of near-total rest and rehabilitation expected to last at least two weeks.

The 84-year-old pontiff left Rome’s Gemelli hospital unannounced, leaving by a side door and travelling through Rome in a simple blue car with a small retinue of Vatican and Italian security.

The Vatican did not officially announce that he had been discharged until he was back in the Vatican.

When the pope entered the hospital in Rome’s northern outskirts on July 4, the Vatican announced it after he had been admitted.

Francis made only one public appearance during his hospital stay in a 10th floor suite reserved for popes in the Catholic-run hospital.

It was the first time Francis has been hospitalised since his election as pope in 2013.