News World Pope Francis appoints more women to Vatican posts

Pope Francis appoints more women to Vatican posts

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer on Epiphany, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Vatican, January 6, 2021. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Pope Francis has appointed two women to Vatican posts previously held only by men, in back-to-back moves giving women more empowerment in the male-dominated Holy See.

He appointed Nathalie Becquart, a French member of the Xaviere Missionary Sisters, on Saturday as co-undersecretary of the Synod of Bishops, a department that prepares major meetings of world bishops held every few years on a different topic.

The previous day, Francis named Italian magistrate Catia Summaria as the first woman Promoter of Justice in the Vatican’s Court of Appeals.

Becquart’s position, effectively a joint number two spot, will give her the right to vote in the all-male assemblies, something many women and some bishops have called for. She is 52, relatively young by Vatican standards.

Women have participated as observers and consultants in past synods but only “synod fathers”, including bishops and specially appointed or elected male representatives, could vote on final documents sent to the pope.

During a synod in 2018, more than 10,000 people signed a petition demanding that women get the vote.

“A door has been opened. We will see what other steps could be taken in the future,” Cardinal Mario Grech, the synod’s secretary-general, told the official Vatican News website.

While upholding the Church’s tradition barring female priests, Francis has set up commissions to study the history of women deacons in the early centuries of the Catholic Church, responding to calls by women that they be allowed to take up the role today.

Last year, in one fell swoop, Francis appointed six women to senior roles in the council that oversees Vatican finances.

He has also appointed women to the posts of deputy foreign minister, director of the Vatican Museums and deputy head of the Vatican Press Office.

(Reuters)

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer on Epiphany, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Vatican, January 6, 2021. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articlePistacia terebinthus, the Forestry Department’s Tree of the Year

Top Stories

World

Pope Francis appoints more women to Vatican posts

Josephine Koumettou -
Pope Francis has appointed two women to Vatican posts previously held only by men, in back-to-back moves giving women more empowerment in the male-dominated...
Read more
Local

Pistacia terebinthus, the Forestry Department’s Tree of the Year

Josephine Koumettou -
Pistacia terebinthus (terebinth) is the Forestry Department's Tree of the Year for 2021. Terebinth is a deciduous shrub or small tree up to six metres...
Read more
Local

Pay gap improved but still work to be done, says MoL in Equal Pay Day message

Josephine Koumettou -
The percentage of the pay gap in Cyprus has improved over time, said Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou in her message marking Equal Pay Day...
Read more
World

Himalayan glacier bursts in India, 100-150 feared dead in floods

Josephine Koumettou -
As many as 150 people were feared dead in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into a dam early on Sunday,...
Read more
Local

13,000 police checks for Covid violations in last 24 hours, 210 people booked

Josephine Koumettou -
Police reported 210 citizens and 4 establishments' owners out of 12,773 checks performed island-wide in the last 24 hours for violations of COVID measures. A...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Himalayan glacier bursts in India, 100-150 feared dead in floods

Josephine Koumettou -
As many as 150 people were feared dead in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into a dam early on Sunday,...
Read more
World

Biggest protests in Myanmar since 2007 draw tens of thousands

Josephine Koumettou -
Tens of thousands of people marched for a second day in Myanmar’s biggest city on Sunday, and thousands more assembled across the country to...
Read more
World

Tractors, trucks block India’s roads as farm protests widen

Josephine Koumettou -
Thousands of farmers across India blocked roads on Saturday with makeshift tents, tractors, trucks and boulders to pressure the government to roll back agricultural...
Read more
World

China approves Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for general public use

Josephine Koumettou -
Sinovac Biotech said on Saturday that its unit's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use by the general public by China's medical products regulator. It...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros