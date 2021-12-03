Pope Francis addresses congregants during the Holy Mass, at GSP Stadium

Dear brothers and sisters,

I am the one who would like to thank you, all of you!

Tomorrow morning, before leaving the country, I will have occasion to bid farewell to the President of the Republic, but right now I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the welcome and affection that you have shown me.

Here in Cyprus, I feel something of that atmosphere typical of the Holy Land, where antiquity and the variety of Christian traditions enrich every pilgrim. This is good for me, and it is also encouraging to meet communities of believers who live in the present with hope and openness to the future, and who share this greater vision with those most in need. I think in particular of the migrants in search of a better life, with whom, together with my brothers and sisters of various Christian confessions, I will have my final meeting on this island.

My thanks go to all those who helped to organize this visit! Please pray for me. May the Lord bless you and Our Lady protect you. Efcharistó! [Thank you!]