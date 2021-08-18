Pope delights in a bit of table football

Pope Francis on Wednesday (August 18) showed his (mini) football skills as he challenged a table football player at the Vatican.

After the pontiff’s weekly General Audience, a young man was allowed to bring a table football into the Paul VI hall where the audience is held and take on the Pope in a quick match.

With a smile on his face, the pontiff briefly played against the young man, his hands gripping the rods of the red tiny football players.

Pope Francis has been an avid soccer fan since his childhood and he is a lifelong fan of the Argentinian Buenos Aires San Lorenzo soccer team.