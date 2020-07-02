Pop-Up Food Festival

The two young and talented chefs, Savvas Savva and Andreas Constantinou, take us on a journey through the cuisines of the world, through pop-up events organized during the summer at the Angel’s Share bar in the city center of Nicosia. A design space with a view to aesthetics, music, drink and food, which made its appearance a few months ago with the aim of bringing Makarios Avenue back to the center of the nightlife map of the city.

Starting with the American night that is scheduled for the 27th of June, Savvas and Andreas are going to present dishes of this particular kitchen by putting their own touches on each of them. Among them, Corn Dogs sausages with savory waffle porridge, onion pickle and mustard sauce with cheddar, Buffalo wings with barbeque sauce, pork ribs simmered for six hours with roasted sesame seeds, soya, honey and orange and Mac & cheese, with shrimps, mussels and squid for the vegan choice with sweet potato. At their side will be two of the most talented bartenders on the island, Vakis Stavris and Lukas Stratis who will take over the pairings of food with cocktails.

Angels’ Share, Leoforos Archiepiskopou Makariou 48, Nicosia 22664848 and 9977345.