News World Pompeo says Europe, U.S. need to work together to address Turkey

Pompeo says Europe, U.S. need to work together to address Turkey

US State Secretary Pompeo to visit Cyprus in January

The U.S. administration and Europe need to work jointly on addressing actions led by Turkey in the Middle East over the past few months, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told French daily newspaper Le Figaro.

“France’s president Emmanuel Macron and I agree that Turkey‘s recent actions have been very aggressive,” Pompeo said, citing Turkey‘s recent support to Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia as well as military moves in Libya and the Mediterranean.

“Europe and the U.S. must work together to convince Erdogan such actions are not in the interest of his people,” Pompeo said, referring to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Pompeo said increased use of Turkey‘s military capability was a concern, but he did not say whether the country, which hosts U.S. military forces at its Incirlik Air Base, should stay in or quit the North Atlantic Alliance.

Pompeo told Le Figaro the U.S. administration had still work to do to maintain pressure on Iran.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleAbortion rights in Europe, legal in Cyprus
Next articleWorldwide coronavirus cases cross 54.59 million

Top Stories

Local

Confusion, chaos sparked by covid-19 restrictive measures

Annie Charalambous -
Tension prevailed on highways on Monday with workers and other professionals queuing up for a long time to show their exempt documents on the...
Read more
World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 54.59 million

Annie Charalambous -
More than 54.59 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,320,446​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

Pompeo says Europe, U.S. need to work together to address Turkey

Annie Charalambous -
The U.S. administration and Europe need to work jointly on addressing actions led by Turkey in the Middle East over the past few months, Secretary of...
Read more
World

Abortion rights in Europe, legal in Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
Despite it being legal in most of Europe, women face difficulties in getting access to abortion in some countries. The problem has been compounded...
Read more
Local

Partly cloudy with isolated showers on Tuesday, 26 C inland

Annie Charalambous -
Increased cloud coverage at times on Tuesday with isolated local showers in the west coast and in the mountains, according to the Mediterranean island’s...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 54.59 million

Annie Charalambous -
More than 54.59 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,320,446​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

Abortion rights in Europe, legal in Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
Despite it being legal in most of Europe, women face difficulties in getting access to abortion in some countries. The problem has been compounded...
Read more
World

EU says talks with Moderna on COVID-19 vaccine candidate are ongoing

gavriella -
The European Union Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides on Monday (November 16) said the EU was in talks with Moderna to secure doses of its...
Read more
World

Biden to focus on plans for U.S. economy as Trump presses long-shot legal claims

Annie Charalambous -
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will focus on plans for reviving a pandemic-battered U.S. economy as he prepares for his new administration, while President...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros