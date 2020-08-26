News World Pompeo in UAE says hopeful to build on UAE-Israel accord momentum

Pompeo in UAE says hopeful to build on UAE-Israel accord momentum

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is seen during a meeting with Sudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Khartoum, Sudan August 25, 2020. Sovereign Council Media office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday as part of a Middle East tour following a US-brokered deal on normalising relations between Israel and the UAE announced on August 13.

“Excited to arrive in the United Arab Emirates and congratulate the Emirati people on the historic Abraham Accords – the most significant step toward peace in the Middle East in over 25 years”, Pompeo wrote on Twitter upon arrival.

According to media reports, Pompeo met with UAE counterpart, Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and other officials.

Pompeo visited Jerusalem, Sudan and Bahrain before travelling to the UAE.

He then took off back to Bahrain.

Israel and the United States have said they are pushing more Arab countries to follow the UAE’s path in normalising relations.

The deal announced on August 13, makes the UAE only the third Arab country to forge ties with Israel in more than 70 years after Egypt and Jordan in 1979 and 1994 respectively.

(Reuters London)

By Maria Bitar
World

Pompeo in UAE says hopeful to build on UAE-Israel accord momentum

Maria Bitar -
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday as part of a Middle East tour following a US-brokered...
Read more
