News World Pompeo criticizes Turkey's involvement in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Pompeo criticizes Turkey’s involvement in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in this handout picture released September 29, 2020. Defence Ministry of Armenia/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. PICTURE WATERMARKED AT SOURCE. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said Turkey‘s involvement in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia has increased the risk in the region, reiterating his call for the issue to be resolved through diplomacy.

Several hundred people have been killed in the deadliest flare-up of the decades-old conflict since a 1990s war over Nagorno-Karabakh killed about 30,000 people.

Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan under international law, but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians. The clashes have raised concerns that Turkey and Russia, which also back opposing sides in the conflicts in Syria and Libya, may get dragged in.

Rebuffing criticism from NATO allies, Turkey has accused Armenia of occupying Azeri territory and vowed full support for Azerbaijan. Ankara has repeatedly called on the Minsk Group, formed to mediate the conflict and led by France, Russia and the United States, to urge Armenia to withdraw from the region.

“We now have the Turks, who have stepped in and provided resources to Azerbaijan, increasing the risk, increasing the firepower that’s taking place in this historic fight,” Pompeo said in an interview with broadcaster WSB Atlanta.

“The resolution of that conflict ought to be done through negotiation and peaceful discussions, not through armed conflict, and certainly not with third party countries coming in to lend their firepower to what is already a powder keg of a situation,” Pompeo said.

On Thursday, hopes of a humanitarian ceasefire sank as the death toll mounted and Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of launching new attacks.

“We’re hopeful that the Armenians will be able to defend against what the Azerbaijanis are doing, and that they will all, before that takes place, get the ceasefire right, and then sit down at the table and try and sort through this,” Pompeo said. (Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleWorldwide coronavirus cases cross 38.8 million
Next articleTwitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account

Top Stories

Local

Nicosia lawyer Christos Clerides is the new Cyprus Bar Association head

Annie Charalambous -
Lawyer and law professor Christos Clerides is the new head of the Cyprus Bar Association after winning Thursday’s election. Out of a total of 2,106...
Read more
Local

Akel MP Adamos Adamou could be the new House President

Annie Charalambous -
Parliamentary party leaders are meeting at noon on Friday to decide who the new House President will be now that Demetris Syllouris has resigned...
Read more
World

Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account

Annie Charalambous -
U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign's Twitter account was briefly restricted on Thursday, causing an outcry from Republican lawmakers who accused social media companies...
Read more
World

Pompeo criticizes Turkey’s involvement in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Annie Charalambous -
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said Turkey's involvement in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia has increased the risk in the region,...
Read more
World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 38.8 million

Annie Charalambous -
More than 38.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,094,947​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account

Annie Charalambous -
U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign's Twitter account was briefly restricted on Thursday, causing an outcry from Republican lawmakers who accused social media companies...
Read more
World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 38.8 million

Annie Charalambous -
More than 38.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,094,947​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

Joe Biden’s position on Greek-Americans, Cyprus

gavriella -
In a statement entitled “Joe Biden’s vision for Greek Americans and US-Greece Relations”, the Campaign of the Democratic presidential candidate reveals his positions on...
Read more
World

Five coronavirus patients discharged after clinical test at Hadassah

gavriella -
Five patients treated at Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem for COVID-19 have been recently discharged, healthy and coronavirus-free after taking part in the first...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros