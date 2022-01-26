Political parties from both sides discuss opening of new crossing points

NewsLocalPolitical parties from both sides discuss opening of new crossing points

Activities to support the opening of new crossing points were examined during a meeting on Wednesday between leaders and representatives of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties participating in the bi-communal meetings at the Ledra Palace Hotel.

A press release said the parties “discussed the implementation of confidence-building measures within the framework of possibility of this bi-communal dialogue”.

Among the issues discussed, it added, “were activities to support the opening of new crossing points, the cooperation on health issues as well as the facilitation of movement of Cypriots through the green line”.

The next meeting of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties will take place in February.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

