Political decision about opening of Gymnasiums cannot change by Monday

It is impossible to change the political decision regarding the return of Gymnasium students to school by Monday, something that the organized parents want so that they will not take measures.

The Pancyprian Confederation of Secondary Education Parents gave a deadline to officials threatening with measures and reaction if this is not done.

The Pancyprian Confederation said it has been tolerant so far but this does not mean that it accepts the situation.

However, the procedure to examine the request is complicated and as a result the time until Monday is not enough. Sources told Phileleftheros that even if the scientific team examines the request at an extraordinary meeting – since it meets every Tuesday, and prepares a suggestion, the decision is entirely up to the Council of Ministers, which also meets on Tuesday and so far does not have this issue on its agenda.

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said that the Ministry’s target is clearly the return of all students to schools but the Ministry follows the suggestions of the scientific team.

