Political Asylum seeker illegally employed found in possession of fake id

A 48-year-old woman from Georgia arrived in Cyprus and applied for political asylum.

Her application was rejected.

However, the woman still resides in the Republic as she appealed the decision.

It is now revealed though, that she entered the country illegally using a fake Latvian identity card and illegally secured employment in a hotel in Poli Chrysochous.

The offences of forgery, circulation of forged documents and illegal employment came about when members of Immigration Services conducted routine checks in a hotel on Sunday and found a foreign woman in possession of a fake Latvian identity card.

The woman in question was then identified as the 48-year-old seeking political asylum.

She was arrested and remanded in custody pending further investigations.

Source: Philenews