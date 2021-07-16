Polish woman says she was raped and locked inside flat, suspect arrested

A Polish woman has reported that she was raped and violently restrained in an apartment in Ayios Dometios, Nicosia, police said before adding that a suspect has been arrested.

He is in custody and will be taken to court later on Friday.

The 28-year-old Polish woman who arrived in Cyprus on July 4 called 199 on Thursday morning to report that she was being held locked inside an apartment and that she had been also raped.

Police officers along with the Fire Department made their way to the apartment and found her all alone. The apartment belonged to the acquaintance who had brought her over to Cyprus.

She was taken to hospital for a medical check and then to the offices of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to give a written statement.

She had reportedly arrived in Cyprus after communicating with a 35-year-old Bulgarian man whom she had known from previous trips to Cyprus. When she could not find work, she decided to return to her country.

According to her testimony, when the Bulgarian man realized she was leaving Cyprus he became rough and went as far as to allegedly rape her.

According to Head of CID Nicosia, Andreas Lambrianou, the 35-year-old was arrested and will be led to court today, with the purpose of being detained pending further investigations.