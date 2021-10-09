Polish President receives Golden Key of the city of Pafos

Phedonas Phedonos, Mayor of Pafos on Friday handed the city’s Golden Key to Polish President Andrzej Duda, who toured Pafos, the last stop of his official visit to Cyprus.

Handing the city’s Golden Key to the Polish head of state, Phedonos said his visit to Pafos constitutes “an exceptional honour” acknowledged both by the Municipality as well as by Pafos residents.

Addressing Duda, Phedonos said his visit to the Pafos, sends a message of support to the Polish archaeological missions which for 56 years have been carrying out excavations in ancient Pafos.

Receiving the city’s Golden Key, Duda said he considers the gesture as a sign of love on behalf of the citizens of Pafos towards the Poles, noting that while visiting Cyprus he met with many fellow Poles who expressed satisfaction with their stay in Cyprus.

Noting that he hails from Cracow which by European standards constitutes an ancient city, Duda described Pafos as “one of the cradles of European civilisation.”

He also referred to the Polish archaeological mission, with continued presence in Pafos since 1965, noting that he is very happy that Polish archaeologists contribute “to unearthing antiquities which constitute the foundation of European civilisation.”

While visiting Pafos, Duda toured the famous mosaic floors of Pafos and the city’s Ancient Agora where a Polish Archeological mission carries out excavations