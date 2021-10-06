Polish President in Cyprus for an official visit

President of Poland, Andrzej Duda accompanied by his wife, will pay a three-day official visit to Cyprus, from Wednesday afternoon till Friday, at the invitation of the President Nicos Anastasiades.

According to an official announcement, President Duda will be received by Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios.

On the morning of October 7th, President Anastasiades will officially welcome his counterpart of Poland at the Presidential Palace.

The two Presidents will have a private meeting, which will be followed by extended talks between the delegations of the two countries.

The Cypriot delegation consist of Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Minister of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth Prodromos Prodromou, Government Spokesman Marios Pelekanos, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriakos Kokkinos and other officials.

Following the meetings, the delegations will sign Memorandums of Understanding between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries on political consultation issues, between the Deputy Ministry of Research and the Chancellery of Poland for cooperation in the fields of cybersecurity and cyberspace and a Cooperation Program between the two governments on education, culture, sport and youth for the years 2021-2025.

The two Presidents will then make statements to the media.

In the evening, the President of the Republic and his spouse Andri Anastasiades will host a formal dinner in honor of the President of Poland and his wife at the Presidential Palace.

Earlier in the afternoon, the President of Poland will visit UNFICYP Offices, and then meet with members of the Polish community in Cyprus, at the Embassy of the country in Nicosia.

On October 8th, President Duda will have meetings with the President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou, in the Parliament, with Archbishop of Cyprus Chrysostomos II, in the Archdiocese, while he will also visit the Catholic Church of Agios Stavros.

In the afternoon of the same day the President of Poland will visit Paphos, where in a special ceremony he will be presented with the golden key of the city by the Mayor of Paphos, Phaedon Phaedonos and he will then visit the archeological site of the city.

The President of Poland will leave Cyprus on the evening of October 8th.