News World Polish medics depart for Slovakia to help mass testing

Polish medics depart for Slovakia to help mass testing

5174CE-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS_POLAND_SLOVAKIA_O_

A group of 200 Polish medics departed for neighbouring Slovakia on Friday (January 22) to help in a week-long testing campaign in the central European state aimed at taming the coronavirus epidemic.

Speaking at the Warsaw military airport Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the aid given by the Polish medics was a neighbourly gesture also aimed at increasing safety at Polish borders.

Slovakia, with a population of 5.5 million has seen record numbers of new cases and hospitalisations since the turn of the year.

The Slovak government tightened a lockdown in the country and extended it till Feb. 7.

The lockdown, declared on New Year’s Eve until Jan. 24, includes a ban on visits between families, travel beyond one’s district or public church services.

All Slovaks are asked to get tested from Monday until Jan. 26. After that, only people with a negative result will be able to go to their workplace, the rest will have to stay home.

A negative test result will be also required for trips to the country or going to the post office. The tighter rules can be lifted earlier than Feb. 7 if the number of hospitalised patients drops below 2,500.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleHighest death toll of COVID-19 patients recorded in December
Next articleScientific advisory committee to convene on Monday under President Anastasiades

Top Stories

Local

Civil servants’ trade union requests psychological support for health professionals

gavriella -
PASYDY, the civil servants’ trade union requested psychological support for health professionals due to the consequences of COVID-19 on their health. The trade union noted...
Read more
Local

Scientific advisory committee to convene on Monday under President Anastasiades

gavriella -
Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, will preside on Monday morning over a meeting of the scientific advisory committee on COVID-19. According to CNA information, during the...
Read more
World

Polish medics depart for Slovakia to help mass testing

gavriella -
A group of 200 Polish medics departed for neighbouring Slovakia on Friday (January 22) to help in a week-long testing campaign in the central...
Read more
Local

Highest death toll of COVID-19 patients recorded in December

gavriella -
A total of 24 people diagnosed with COVID-19 died in the second week of 2021, corresponding to 11% of the total death toll since...
Read more
Local

Troodos ski resort ready to receive skiers after lifting of restrictive measures

gavriella -
The Troodos Ski Resort has been ready as of December to receive the first skiers when the restrictive measures are lifted and the epidemiological...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Hungary buys Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, first in EU

Annie Charalambous -
Hungary has signed a deal to buy Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the first European Union country to do so, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told...
Read more
World

Shallow magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles Crete

Annie Charalambous -
A shallow magnitude 4.3 earthquake was reported on Friday morning near the port city of Sitia in the Greek island of Crete. The National Observatory...
Read more
World

TV audience for Biden inauguration tops Trump’s viewership four years earlier

Annie Charalambous -
Roughly 40 million people watched live coverage of Democrat Joe Biden's inauguration as U.S. president on six TV networks, according to Nielsen data released...
Read more
World

EU to tighten travel curbs for virus hot spots as third wave fears mount

Annie Charalambous -
The European Commission has proposed to EU leaders identifying "dark red" coronavirus hot spots from which all but essential travel would be discouraged after...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros