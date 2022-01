Last night, members of the Police helped to transfer a child that needed immediate treatment to Makarion Hospital.

According to a Police announcement, the incident occurred at 21.15. While members of the Traffic Police were on patrol at the Nicosia-Troodos road, a vehicle approached and the driver requested their help so that his sick child would be transferred to hospital.

Immediately the policemen safely accompanied the car to Makarion Hospital where the staff was expecting them.