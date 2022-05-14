NewsLocalPoliceman injured during operation for drugs

Policeman injured during operation for drugs

Members of the Paphos Anti-Drug Unit (YKAN) yesterday spotted a 31-year-old man who after parking at a parking area saw the members of the Police and ran on foot to escape.

The policemen stopped him and following a search of his house, cocaine was found. The man was arrested and remanded in custody.

Furthermore, during the policemen’s efforts to stop the man, a member of the Police fell from a height of two meters and as a result he was injured and transferred to the Paphos General Hospital.

Members of the Paphos YKAN continue the investigations.

By gavriella
