Policeman imprisoned for child pornography and gone back to duty upon release finally sacked

A policeman who was jailed for six months for child pornography and returned at work upon his release has been finally fired, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

There was social outcry against the Force’s lack of prompt disciplinary measures taken so that he could have never gone back at work.

Apparently, there were no administrative grounds to block his return to police duties.

The excuse the police force had given was that the special disciplinary committee set up to review the case while he was still serving his sentence could not convene due to the outbreak of the covid pandemic.

And that was the Law Office had made it clear at the time that there were no administrative grounds to block his return to police duties.

The Committee had finally convened and imposed the maximum disciplinary sentence which is his dismissal from the Force, a police spokesman said.

On the committee there are two officials from the legal service and a senior police officer.