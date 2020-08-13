Policeman arrested in connection to sexual abuse case

Authorities in Limassol arrested a police officer in connection to a case of sexual abuse involving a minor on Wednesday afternoon following a complaint.

According to information the police officer’s wife has also been arrested for the same case.

They are expected to be brought before the Limassol District Court on Thursday for a remand.

The case is being investigated by the Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Office. On instructions of the Chief of Police the suspect has been suspended pending the completion of the investigations.

(Source: Philenews/CNA)