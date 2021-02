Due to the protest that is expected to take place on Saturday, 13 February, in the afternoon in Nicosia, the Police are reminding of the prohibition of mass gatherings.

The police are stressing the need for compliance with the relevant protocols of the Health Ministry for the protection of public health.

The police also noted that they will take all necessary measures for the implementation of the decrees and any people found violating them will suffer the consequences of the law.

(philenews)