Police warning: A group of women is stealing from houses

The Police are warning the public to be careful regarding a group of women aiming to steal from houses.

Specifically, four unidentified women visited an old lady in Nicosia and asked for old clothes. While in the lady’s house, one of them asked to visit the toilet.

When they left the lady realized that some money had been stolen.

According to the description given to the Police, the women are aged between 20 and 30 (the three of them) and 40 (the fourth one) and they had Greek accent.

The public is asked not to trust unknown people and not to let them into their houses.

