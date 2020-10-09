Police warn over rising number of email scam cases

Cyprus police have warned internet users that email scam cases are on the rise after receiving a number of complaints over the recent past months, Philenews reported on Friday.

The latest one was from a 49-year-old Paphos resident who transferred the amount of €17,850 to a specific company’s bank account overseas for agreed home garden sculpture services.

The e-mail he had received appears to have been fraudulent, and police urged the public to be very careful before transferring money to overseas bank accounts.

Cyber fraudsters first get into email addresses and identify personal information and then send promotional messages before asking prospective ‘victims’ to proceed with a bank transfer, police said.

The public is advised to contact the Cybercrime Office, by phone at 22808200 or through its website: www.police.gov.cy when receiving emails of this kind.