News Local Police warn of icy slippery roads, list those open to traffic

Police warn of icy slippery roads, list those open to traffic

Traffic police are calling for caution because of very icy and slippery roads mainly in mountain areas because of the prevailing weather conditions.

Open roads – but only for four-wheel drive vehicles and those with snow chains – are the following:

Kakopetria– Pinewood-Pedoulas

Pedoulas– Prodromos

Prodromos–Platres

Prodromos-Lemythou

Palechori-Agros

Palechori-Askas-Fterikoudi-Platanistasa-Alona-Polystypos-Lagoudera-Platnistasa-Kalo Moni

Also open, but very slippery due to frost, are the following roads:

Kakopetria-Karvounas

Pedoulas-Kykkos

Police are also warning of movement difficulties in some areas due to works in progress  between the hours of 8:30 and 16:00.

These works are taking place on the Limassol-Paphos highway, from the round-about of Pissouri till off the exit of Petra tou Romiou.

Also, from the junction of Nikeas Avenue and 22nd Road in Kato Polemidia.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus to reopen airports with a colour-coded health risk assessment from March 1
Next articlePolice fear second anti-corruption protest will also be marred by violence

Top Stories

World

Jerusalem’s Old City turns white after rare snowfall

Annie Charalambous -
Jerusalem woke up to the rare experience of seeing its holy sites covered in snow on Thursday, with the Dome of the Rock and the...
Read more
Local

€2.5m compensation for agricultural damages due to bad weather, fires, agrinos

Annie Charalambous -
The government will compensate a total of 875 beneficiaries in the agriculture sector with €2.5 million for damages caused by severe weather conditions between...
Read more
Local

Normal postal services to France, Germany, Italy resumed

Annie Charalambous -
The  island's postal services on Thursday announced the resumption of normal services to three destinations following a partial lifting of covid-19 restrictions. These are France,...
Read more
Local

Police looking for missing 17-year-old girl from Limassol – PHOTO

Annie Charalambous -
Police are asking for help to find 17-year-old Maria Panagiotou who is missing from her home in Limassol since Tuesday. She is described as 1.50...
Read more
in-cyprus

Protest against violence towards women in Buenos Aires

george -
Naked women in plastic bags perform during a protest against violence towards women, after the femicide of Ursula Bahillo, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

€2.5m compensation for agricultural damages due to bad weather, fires, agrinos

Annie Charalambous -
The government will compensate a total of 875 beneficiaries in the agriculture sector with €2.5 million for damages caused by severe weather conditions between...
Read more
Local

Normal postal services to France, Germany, Italy resumed

Annie Charalambous -
The  island's postal services on Thursday announced the resumption of normal services to three destinations following a partial lifting of covid-19 restrictions. These are France,...
Read more
Local

Police looking for missing 17-year-old girl from Limassol – PHOTO

Annie Charalambous -
Police are asking for help to find 17-year-old Maria Panagiotou who is missing from her home in Limassol since Tuesday. She is described as 1.50...
Read more
Local

Lawyer, 35, prisoned for 18 months for death of young girl in car accident

Annie Charalambous -
Nicosia district court has sentenced a 35-year-old lawyer to 18 months in prison over the death of an eight-year-old girl in a car accident...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros