Police warn of icy slippery roads, list those open to traffic

Traffic police are calling for caution because of very icy and slippery roads mainly in mountain areas because of the prevailing weather conditions.
Open roads – but only for four-wheel drive vehicles and those with snow chains – are the following:
Kakopetria– Pinewood-Pedoulas
Pedoulas– Prodromos
Prodromos–Platres
Prodromos-Lemythou
Palechori-Agros
Palechori-Askas-Fterikoudi-Platanistasa-Alona-Polystypos-Lagoudera-Platnistasa-Kalo Moni
Also open, but very slippery due to frost, are the following roads:
Kakopetria-Karvounas
Pedoulas-Kykkos
Police are also warning of movement difficulties in some areas due to works in progress between the hours of 8:30 and 16:00.
These works are taking place on the Limassol-Paphos highway, from the round-about of Pissouri till off the exit of Petra tou Romiou.
Also, from the junction of Nikeas Avenue and 22nd Road in Kato Polemidia.