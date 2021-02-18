Police warn of icy slippery roads, list those open to traffic

Traffic police are calling for caution because of very icy and slippery roads mainly in mountain areas because of the prevailing weather conditions.

Open roads – but only for four-wheel drive vehicles and those with snow chains – are the following:

Kakopetria– Pinewood-Pedoulas

Pedoulas– Prodromos

Prodromos–Platres

Prodromos-Lemythou

Palechori-Agros

Palechori-Askas-Fterikoudi-Platanistasa-Alona-Polystypos-Lagoudera-Platnistasa-Kalo Moni

Also open, but very slippery due to frost, are the following roads:

Kakopetria-Karvounas

Pedoulas-Kykkos

Police are also warning of movement difficulties in some areas due to works in progress between the hours of 8:30 and 16:00.

These works are taking place on the Limassol-Paphos highway, from the round-about of Pissouri till off the exit of Petra tou Romiou.

Also, from the junction of Nikeas Avenue and 22nd Road in Kato Polemidia.