Police vehicles to turn into mobile ballots for voters with coronavirus

Police vehicles will be turned into mobile ballots for people with coronavirus who wish to vote from home in the May 30 parliamentary elections, Philenews reported on Friday.

Some 300-400 police officers will man the 100 to 150 mobile ballots all across the island to also include those with coronavirus who do express interest to vote.

The number of covid-positive voters is estimated to be around 2,000 since some 300 cases are detected daily, but it is unclear who will express interest to vote.

For security reasons, every mobile unit will be manned with two police officers, one being the driver and the other the co-driver. Seated in the back will be the head of the mobile election center and an assistant.

Chief Returning Officer Costas Constantinou has said conditions under which the parliamentary elections are to take place are difficult but also reassured the public.

He sent the message that those working at the polling centres will do so under strict health protocols.

The poll operators will be vaccinated or have tested negative within the previous 24 hours.

A total of 1,160 polling stations will operate throughout Cyprus, with 429 in Nicosia, 341 in Limassol, 54 in Famagusta, 192 in Larnaca, 134 in Paphos and ten stations abroad.