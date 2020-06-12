News Local Police to ramp up checks over weekend

An action plan was devised during a meeting at Police Headquarters on Friday regarding checks this weekend at businesses for compliance to Covid-19 legislation.

District police offices will be boosted with police members from other government departments, it was decided, who will help with the checks.

Read more: Court suspends operation of Protaras venue

According to the Health Ministry’s latest decree, the maximum number of people who can receive service at catering businesses is 75 people indoors and 150 outdoors.

The rule that set a minimum of 3 square metres per person indoors and 2 square metres per person outdoors remains in force.

The above applies for the following businesses: restaurants, hotels and tourist accommodation, taverns, cafeterias, pizza parlours, pubs, bars and snack bars, coffee shops, and canteens of schools, sports and cultural clubs.

The rule of 10 people maximum per table still applies and the public can receive service only at tables, and therefore crowding between tables is strictly prohibited. Police said that if there is a bar within any of the aforementioned businesses, “the provision of service to citizens there is prohibited.”

This regulation is in force until June 30, 2020.

By Josephine Koumettou
