Police to investigate possible abuses of GESY system

All cases that will be prepared by the Health Insurance Organization against health professionals will be submitted to the Police for further investigation. These cases must reveal without any doubt that these professionals tried or managed to cheat the system, for their own interests.

Organized patients support the Organization since they say that GESY is not free but operates with the money of the people and must be safeguarded.

According to the Organization, there are three kinds of abuse: In the first case the health professionals request compensation for services they have never offered. In the second case, doctors and patients jointly cheat the system and in the third case recipients demand to be sent for various exams and tests at the time when their physician does not deem it necessary.

By gavriella
