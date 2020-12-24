News Local Police to guard the remains of Thanasis until 15 January

Police to guard the remains of Thanasis until 15 January

The Court yesterday issued a new order according to which the Police will guard the remains of soldier Athanasios Nikolaou, whose death 15 years ago is still a mystery, until 15 January, following a request by the family.

The family believes he was beaten to death and then thrown off the bridge of Alassa where his body was subsequently found on 29 September 2005, not far from his parked car.

A court order, okayed by the attorney general’s office, paved the way last week for the exhumation of his bones and for a new post mortem examination to take place. This time, by coroners assigned by both the state and the distraught family.

The family took Cyprus before the European Court of Human Rights in 2010 on the grounds that the investigation into their son’s death was incomplete and insufficient.

The ECHR sentenced Cyprus for the death of Nicolaou on January 28, this year, after accepting the family’s claim that authorities had failed to conduct sufficient investigations into his death.

Read More: Examination of remains of soldier killed in mysterious way continues

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleReference Hospital decorated for Christmas giving hope to patients
Next articleRapid test locations on 26 December

Top Stories

Local

Alleged traffickers of 13 migrants remanded in custody

gavriella -
The Paphos District Court issued an eight-day remand in custody for two persons, alleged traffickers of illegal migrants from Syria. According to the Police, just...
Read more
Local

Compensation to 92 families who suffered damages due to whirlwind

gavriella -
According to a written statement by Interior Minister Nikos Nouris, the government has just paid compensation to 92 families in various communities of the...
Read more
Local

Nicosia General Hospital’s surgical ward turned into COVID-19 wing

gavriella -
Increased number of patients with COVID-19 in Cyprus put pressure on public hospitals that are having the highest number of cases since the beginning...
Read more
Local

Explosive device goes off at holiday residence in Liopetri

gavriella -
An explosive device went off at 09:00 at a holiday house in an inaccessible area of Liopetri in Famagusta district. At the time of the...
Read more
Local

Rapid test locations on 26 December

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for 26 December 2020: LIMASSOL Grigoris Afxentiou Square 10:00-16:00 LARNACA Europe Square 10:00-16:00 NICOSIA Papaphilippou Amusement Park, Strovolos 10:00-16:00 Eleftheria Square...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Alleged traffickers of 13 migrants remanded in custody

gavriella -
The Paphos District Court issued an eight-day remand in custody for two persons, alleged traffickers of illegal migrants from Syria. According to the Police, just...
Read more
Local

Compensation to 92 families who suffered damages due to whirlwind

gavriella -
According to a written statement by Interior Minister Nikos Nouris, the government has just paid compensation to 92 families in various communities of the...
Read more
Local

Nicosia General Hospital’s surgical ward turned into COVID-19 wing

gavriella -
Increased number of patients with COVID-19 in Cyprus put pressure on public hospitals that are having the highest number of cases since the beginning...
Read more
Local

Explosive device goes off at holiday residence in Liopetri

gavriella -
An explosive device went off at 09:00 at a holiday house in an inaccessible area of Liopetri in Famagusta district. At the time of the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros