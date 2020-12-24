Police to guard the remains of Thanasis until 15 January

The Court yesterday issued a new order according to which the Police will guard the remains of soldier Athanasios Nikolaou, whose death 15 years ago is still a mystery, until 15 January, following a request by the family.

The family believes he was beaten to death and then thrown off the bridge of Alassa where his body was subsequently found on 29 September 2005, not far from his parked car.

A court order, okayed by the attorney general’s office, paved the way last week for the exhumation of his bones and for a new post mortem examination to take place. This time, by coroners assigned by both the state and the distraught family.

The family took Cyprus before the European Court of Human Rights in 2010 on the grounds that the investigation into their son’s death was incomplete and insufficient.

The ECHR sentenced Cyprus for the death of Nicolaou on January 28, this year, after accepting the family’s claim that authorities had failed to conduct sufficient investigations into his death.

