Police to thoroughly examine long e-mail on alleged Cyprus link to prostitution ring

Police in Nicosia on Thursday will thoroughly examine the information sent to them by a Greek activist over a Cyprus link to a prostitution ring in Greece and Dubai.

This is what police spokesman Christos Andreou told state radio before adding that the information by Ilias Gionis was sent by e-mail which is made up of 47 pages. It includes some 150 photographs and various posts from social media.

Gionis on Wednesday posted on social media that he had concluded his research and that all evidence he managed to collect are in the hands of police authorities.

Andreou also said all the information that the activist has sent will be evaluated for further investigation.

Police do not rule out the possibility of asking Gionis to fly over to Cyprus to testify if the provided evidence paves the way for a case to be opened.

Another possibility is for investigators from Cyprus to go to Greece for Gionis’ testimony in writing.

The requested information was sent to Cyprus police six days after the activist had been contacted by authorities following a complaint over a gang rape in a luxury hotel in Thessaloniki filed by 24-year-old Georgia Bika.