Police to examine all 8 cases of cataract patients

All eight cases of patients who were operated for cataract at a private hospital and were infected with a drug-resistant strain of bacteria will be examined by the police, even though so far only the relatives of three patients have filed complaints.

According to Police spokesman Christos Andreou, so far there is a written complaint filed with the Nicosia CID while the relatives of another two patients have contacted the Police and expressed their intention to file a complaint.

However, the Police will examine all eight cases since all patients were infected during surgery and as a result of some actions, three of them lost sight of one eye and the sight of the other five has been reduced by 10%.

Elisavet Konstantinou, head of the public health services, said that she had completed her investigation and her findings have been submitted to the Health Minister. Also the investigation of the Labor Ministry has been completed and has been submitted to the Health Minister.

(philenews)