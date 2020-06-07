News Local Police to charge venue, ask for suspension of operation

Police to charge venue, ask for suspension of operation

 

 

Police said on Sunday they had repeatedly reported the venue shown on social media with crowds of young people dancing for breaking the quarantine decree.

They added that charges will be brought in court on Tuesday when an application will also be made to suspend its operation

The written announcement came as videos and photos were posted online of a specific venue in the free Famagusta area breaking distancing and other regulations in the quarantine decree.

The Health and Justice Ministers both took to Twitter on Sunday to voice concern over irresponsible behaviour which risks undoing progress in the battle against coronavirus.

In its statement, police said that on June 3, after obtaining information from social media that the venue would be organising events that would because of large attendance violate provisions of the quarantine law, they had called the owner to the police station and warned him about the provisions.

Ministers voice concern over crowding at venues

He assured police that the attendance would be within the numbers permitted and that clients would be sitting down at tables.

On Friday, police and Health Ministry officials checked the premises and found that it was operating without a licence from the deputy ministry of tourism and it was reported.

A second check was carried out that night where police found that violations of the decree as customers were not seated at tables but dancing throughout the venue. The business was booked.

On Saturday, the same premise was again booked for operating without a licence from the deputy ministry of tourism. And later, it was reported for breaking the quarantine law as guests were again dancing.

Today, a new check was carried out and the business was again booked because customers were not seated but dancing.

Police said a criminal case has been prepared and charges will be brought before Famagusta district court on Tuesday.

Police will also ask for the operation of the business to be suspended.

A bill approved by the Council of Ministers and sent to parliament proposes tougher penalties for businesses which violate the quarantine law. It would also allow authorities to apply to court to suspend the operation of premises which break the law.

The bill has been discussed but has not yet been approved by the House of Representatives where some political parties have expressed concern that penalties are excessive.

Cabinet moves to raise penalties for breaking quarantine law

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleUK should have gone into lockdown sooner — adviser
Next articleFormer top Republican General Powell endorses Biden for president

Top Stories

World

Lufthansa CEO promises Germans a ‘homecoming guarantee’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Lufthansa will bring home any Germans it flies abroad on vacation, Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said in a newspaper interview, seeking to assuage holidaymakers'...
Read more
Local

Four new coronavirus cases on Sunday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Four people tested positive for coronavirus after 2,364 tests, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. The four new cases -- three from repatriations and one...
Read more
Local

Cyprus welcomes latest Egyptian initiative to end Libyan conflict

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Cyprus has welcomed the latest Egyptian initiative aimed at ending the Libyan conflict and at the resumption of the political process. In a statement, the...
Read more
World

Former top Republican General Powell endorses Biden for president

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell on Sunday endorsed Democratic former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden,...
Read more
Local

Police to charge venue, ask for suspension of operation

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Police said on Sunday they had repeatedly reported the venue shown on social media with crowds of young people dancing for breaking the quarantine...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Four new coronavirus cases on Sunday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Four people tested positive for coronavirus after 2,364 tests, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. The four new cases -- three from repatriations and one...
Read more
Local

Cyprus welcomes latest Egyptian initiative to end Libyan conflict

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Cyprus has welcomed the latest Egyptian initiative aimed at ending the Libyan conflict and at the resumption of the political process. In a statement, the...
Read more
Local

Police ready to staff checkpoints when crossing points reopen

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police are ready for the opening of crossing points when instructions are given to do so, said Police Spokesman Christos Andreou. He told CNΑ that...
Read more
Local

Paphos: Man sought for assaulting woman, dog

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police are investigating assault against a woman by her partner on the balcony of their home in Kato Paphos. Video of the man hitting and...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros