Police stop taxi, confiscate 18.7 kilos of cannabis.

On Friday evenin, the anti-drug squad in Larnaca stopped a taxi and confiscated 18,7 kilos of cannabis.

After receiving a tip, the Police stopped a taxi in which were a 58-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman who had previously left from a company from where they had received a package.

Following a search of the car, cannabis was found in two packages. The drugs were confiscated and the man and woman were arrested.

When interrogated they admitted that the drugs belonged to them.

The Larnaca anti-drug squad continues the investigation.

By gavriella
