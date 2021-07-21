Police still waiting for data from US in ex volunteerism commissioner’s case

Police in Cyprus are still waiting for data from the US in regard to the forged documents case revealed by the Auditor General against former Volunteerism Commissioner Yiannakis Yiannaki.

Police spokesperson Eleni Constantinou on Tuesday said they are still waiting for data to arrive from America in order to ascertain the legitimacy of the University degree claimed by Yiannaki.

The scandal which led to Yiannaki quitting his position initially arose after the Auditor General was informed that the grades on the former official’s high school diploma which was presented to the Cyprus Youth Board were forged.

A subsequent check also raised doubts about Yiannaki’s American University degree, since the faculty who signed the degree did not appear to be working at the University during that time.

The case is currently being investigated and further developments will depend upon the answers to come from America.