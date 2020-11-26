Police still looking for missing Vietnamese woman – PHOTO

Police are still looking for 54-year-old Vietnamese national Thi Cu Do who is missing from her residence in Nicosia since November 6.

In an announcement on Thursday, police also called on anyone who can assist them to do so and described the missing woman as being 1.50 metres tall and quite slim.

She was wearing black trousers, a black shirt and a black and red jacket the last time she was seen.

Anyone with information please contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, or the Citizens Hot Line on 1460 or their nearest police station.