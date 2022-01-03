Police spokesman: More than 2000 deportations in 2021

Police spokesman Christos Andreou said that more than 2000 deportations of illegal migrants took place from Cyprus to their countries of origin.

According to Andreou, in 2018 there were 695 deportation while in 2019 417. He noted that in 2020 numbers doubled and specifically there were 1,272 deportations while in 2021 there were 2,320.

As he explained, in cooperation with the Interior Ministry, the Police have recently coordinated special operation to find and deport illegal migrants.

He added that most of these illegal migrants come from the non-government-controlled areas.