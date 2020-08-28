News Local Police, shopkeepers clash on Pattichi Avenue as traffic island works begin (PHOTOS)

Police, shopkeepers clash on Pattichi Avenue as traffic island works begin (PHOTOS)

Shop keepers and police clashed on Friday morning on  Nicos and Despina Pattichi Avenue in central Limassol where works are underway for the erection of a traffic island there.

Minor injuries have been reported but shopkeepers who argue the traffic island will ruin their business pledged to continue protests till the plan is dropped.

Construction works began as early as 5am on Friday and the avenue is closed for all traffic since 8am.

At the same time, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos told state radio that the construction of the traffic island is a final decision that will be executed as planned.

And that this is a necessary measure for the sake of road safety and to prevent further serious and fatal traffic accidents there.

But shopkeepers in the area oppose the plans as they believe that their economic survival is at stake. They have argued that this will ruin business for them as parking spaces on the road are limited.

The avenue is a primary road with four traffic lanes and has been facing road safety and congestion issues that authorities have been trying to resolve for years through a compromise.

For the period 2009-2020 a total of 704 road accidents took place on that street, of which 303 involved injuries and two were fatal.

By Annie Charalambous
