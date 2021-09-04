Police seem unable to prove two cases regarding forged SafePass

According to information, the Police seem unable to prove some of the cases regarding forged vaccination certiricates, however, blood tests have been condeucted to some citizens to check the presence of antibodies or not.

This refers to two cases in Limassol out of the six that are being investigated.

Currently two cases are being investigated in Paphos, the case of the 53-year-old doctor in Larnaca and the case of a 46-year-old which is different since there is a claim that after he got sick fron Covid he had been treated by a doctor instead of going to a hospital. He finally died in hospital in a seirous health condition.